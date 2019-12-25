Even Though Life Is Routine God Is Not Routine - Joyce Aryee's Christmas Message

The Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries has assured Ghanaians Wednesday on Joy FM that “that even though life is routine God is not routine.

She said God deals with us daily in very exciting ways.

On Joy Time in His Presence, Joyce Aryee said the season is “about God loving us so dearly, tenderly and deciding to come into our midst to change our lives.”

According to her, God chose to have the experience of living as a man to be able to empathise with mankind in their many sufferings.

“We must reassure ourselves,” she explained, "Christmas is a time of great hope."

Christmas is marked annually on December 25, by Christians to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, their founder.

Although a religious event, the day is marked as a public holiday in most countries around the world.

Christians use the season to attend church service but more than that it is a season of bringing together family members and friends.

Pope Francis speaking to thousands of people during Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, said God loves everyone - "even the worst of us.”

"You may have mistaken ideas, you may have made a complete mess of things... but the Lord continues to love you," BBC reported the Argentine pontiff as saying.

Ms Aryee agrees with this.

She called on Ghanaians to in many ways, even if small, demonstrate love, as Christ did, to one another.

She says a smile or sharing a meal, may not cost much but would go a long way to make others feel loved and accepted.