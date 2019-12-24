Zoomkids To Take Up Clean Environment Ambassador Challenge

Joy and ecstasy were the words and feelings on the mouths and minds of the Zoomkids at Zoomlion Children’s party bash to end the year 2019.

Children of staff members of Ghana’s foremost waste management firm, Zoomlion Ghana Limited stepped in the shoes of their parents to churn waste materials in a variety of useful products at the company’s recycling plant in Accra last Thursday.

Poised to continue its meaningful contribution to a green and clean environment in the country and across the world, Zoomlion as part of its policies has rolled out a project for children of staff to widen their horizons on the diverse ways to keep the environment tidy and hygienic.

The children who go by the brand name Zoomkids Clubbers at this year’s annual children’s party took turns to engage one another in peer education through sanitation drama and choreography.

The Zoomkids who were taken on an environmental tour at the firm’s recycling plants and facilities also demonstrated how to use waste materials for artifacts to the amazement of their parents who are the staff of the waste giant and some WASH experts.

Management of the Zoomlion Foundation assured that they will ensure the children are well-groomed to become future environmental ambassadors in their drive to resolve the sanitation problems confronting the country.

The children also engaged in musical, cultural and dance performances, with a lot to eat and drink.

Management members, including Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Florence Larbi, Corporate Affairs Director, Emma Akyea-Boakye were in attendance as they offered words of inspiration to the children.

In a brief address, Mrs. Florence Larbi said the annual event was an opportunity for the children to get first-hand information on where and how their parents make a living.

Mrs. Larbi added that it was also a way of celebrating the children, whom she described as “honorary employees” during the yuletide and put smiles on their faces.

“I hope that all of you remember your visit to the IRECORP, Sewerage System Ghana Limited (SSGL) and UPPR facilities.

“Well, let me tell you a short story about these facilities you visited. I am happy to tell you that SSGL, where the moms and dads of some among you here come to work every day, is one of the very important companies in Ghana and in the JOSPONG Group of Companies that is dedicated to making sure that all of us enjoy a hygienic environment through safe solid waste and faecal disposal.

“SSGL also works hard to provide safe water for tens of thousands of people who live in the southern parts of Accra. For 120 years, this water treatment project was abandoned so you should be proud that your parents who work there changed this sad story into a success story that has brought smiles on the faces of many people.

“Today, I am happy to tell you that SSGL treats and turns huge volumes of wastewater into safe water before it is released into the sea every day,” she added.

Against this backdrop, Mrs. Larbi urged the children to become good ambassadors for the clean, green and healthy Ghana dream like their parents.