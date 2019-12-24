ModernGhanalogo

24.12.2019 General News

Nawuri's embarks on a clean-up exercise in Kpandai to mark their home coming

By Hassan Nankwe
Nawuri Professional's Association in the Kpandai District emabarks on a clean-up exercise to mark the maiden edition of their Home Coming. The exercise took place on the Streets of the Township, the District Hospital, Evangelical Church of Ghana Hospital, The District Workers Bungalows, the market square and Other areas of Kpandai Township that needed cleaning.

The clean-up exercise, which was aimed at creating the awareness of their first-ever (Nawuri Professional's Association Home-Coming) saw enthusiastic participation from members found within District.

However, the Local Organising chairman, Mr Kpebu Bediako, had gathered all the materials needed for the clean-up whilst a motorbike with a public address system informed members of the Association.

The event began as early as 5:30am including the sweeping of the Township Streets, Hospitals, Workers Bungalows, and some important places. The exercise included the cleaning of gutters, weeding, sweeping, gathering and disposing of refuse etc.

The members of the Association who embarked on the exercise were offered gloves, boots and nose masks for protection and also brooms, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, cutlasses etc. to ensure that the exercise was done effectively without any health problems.

12242019104355-uaqctgfsrn-img-20191224-wa0080

12242019104429-rvmxpcb553-img-20191224-wa0082

12242019104530-uaqctgfsrn-img-20191224-wa0083

12242019104618-uaqctgfsrn-img-20191224-wa0087

12242019104653-otjvn0y442-img-20191224-wa0088

12242019104741-nsjum8x432-img-20191224-wa0090

12242019104809-pukwo0a442-img-20191224-wa0091

12242019104846-8et2xkjwvq-img-20191224-wa0096

12242019104935-swnaqdcp53-img-20191224-wa0094

12242019105014-l5gsj7u3i1-img-20191224-wa0100

12242019105102-rwnyqdcp53-img-20191224-wa0113

12242019105140-pulwo0a442-img-20191224-wa0110

12242019105306-qvlxpcb543-img-20191224-wa0100

12242019105725-wbrevihuto-img-20191224-wa0108

12242019105803-8cs1vjhuup-img-20191224-wa0092

12242019105846-k5grj7u3h1-img-20191224-wa0107

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Regional Contributor
