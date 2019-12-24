Nawuri's embarks on a clean-up exercise in Kpandai to mark their home coming

Listen

Nawuri Professional's Association in the Kpandai District emabarks on a clean-up exercise to mark the maiden edition of their Home Coming. The exercise took place on the Streets of the Township, the District Hospital, Evangelical Church of Ghana Hospital, The District Workers Bungalows, the market square and Other areas of Kpandai Township that needed cleaning.

The clean-up exercise, which was aimed at creating the awareness of their first-ever (Nawuri Professional's Association Home-Coming) saw enthusiastic participation from members found within District.

However, the Local Organising chairman, Mr Kpebu Bediako, had gathered all the materials needed for the clean-up whilst a motorbike with a public address system informed members of the Association.

The event began as early as 5:30am including the sweeping of the Township Streets, Hospitals, Workers Bungalows, and some important places. The exercise included the cleaning of gutters, weeding, sweeping, gathering and disposing of refuse etc.

The members of the Association who embarked on the exercise were offered gloves, boots and nose masks for protection and also brooms, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, cutlasses etc. to ensure that the exercise was done effectively without any health problems.