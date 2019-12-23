Plastic Punch Collaborates With Afro Nation

Plastic Punch, an NGO raising awareness on the dangers of plastics for the environment, humans and marine life as well as coming up with sustainable waste management is partnering with the Afro Nation festival from 27th – 30th December 2019.

About 8 billion metric tons of plastics go into the ocean every year for which 70% is from land-based sources on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons that currently circulate our marine environments.

The problem is that plastics take more than a thousand years to decompose.

By removing and managing beach litter, we are therefore cleaning the oceans. Afro Nation festival is the biggest urban music festival brand in the world.

Thousands of visitors will come every day to enjoy Africa’s biggest acts like Stonebwoy, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, Davido among others.

The logistics involved in the organisation of this festival is huge and Plastic Punch is glad to play its part in the waste management and in raising awareness for the protection of the environment and marine life.

The Laboma Beach stretch is part of Ghana’s endangered turtle nesting area and it needs to be protected. Tons of plastic waste will be produced during the festival that needs to be properly disposed of and brought to recycling facilities.

In order to promote the segregation of trash and waste recovery solutions, collection points in the shape of marine animals will be placed at the venue during the four-day festival.

The marine animals, as well as a team of Plastic Punchers, will invite the visitors to dispose of their trash properly and to reflect on their individual impact on the environment. Plastic Punch will be managing the waste in collaboration with Unik Janitorial Services.

The Plastic Punch Team

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/plasticpunch/

Twitter: #PlasticPunch

Instagram: @plas Website: www.plasticpunch.org