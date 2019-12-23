Former President John Dramani Mahama intends reducing the number of Ministers who will serve in his government if he is voted into power in the 2020 general elections.

The former president made this known while addressing the nation on Monday.

“I will reduce the size of ministers, reduce the size of ministries and also reduce the expenditure that Ghanaians spend on the office of the President. Those are the immediate things that I will do,” he said.

Mr. Mahama, who is seeking to lead Ghana as President again among other things said there is no justification for the creation of the Senior Minister portfolio.

Criticism against the size of the Akufo-Addo government is not new.

Some Ghanaians have expressed anger over the size of the government, saying the performance of these Ministers does not match the size of government.

The President in an earlier attempt to justify the number, however, indicated that he needs the numbers to undertake the magnitude of work expected of him.

“As you know there are some who say my government is too big and there are too many of you [Ministers]. I am a firm believer in the adage the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” Akufo-Addo said in a public address.

The Akufo-Addo administration currently has about 125 ministers.

The post I’ll reduce number of Ministers if voted into power – Mahama appeared first on Citinewsroom - Comprehensive News in Ghana, Current Affairs, Business News , Headlines, Ghana Sports, Entertainment, Politics, Articles, Opinions, Viral Content .