Ejura Kontihene Celebrates Birthday at Orphanage In Asante Mampong

The Chief Executive Officer of Todays Group of Companies and Kontihene of Ejura Divisional Council), Nana Odiasempa Antwi Obugyei on Sunday 22nd December 2019 decided to spread kindness by sharing ‘money, items and drinks’ to the Asante Mampong Children’s Home (Orphanage) to mark his special day.

On the eve of his birthday, he spent the day at the orphanages, interacted with the kids who were obviously delighted to be with him.

Nana Odiasempa who was accompanied by some Chiefs and Management & staff of Todays Radio, as well as family and friends, donated some items and cash to the orphanage.

The donated items included toilet rolls, bags of rice, insecticides, oil, Milo, washing powder, biscuits, toffees, fish among other things.

Odiasempa also sent his heartfelt gratitude to some Elders and Chiefs who accompanied him to the orphanage making his day a success.

He expressed his feeling saying he is "Grateful to God for another year added to my life".

"As part of the celebration, I extended my love to the orphans at Mampong Children’s Home in the Ashanti Region and also promised to pay all medical bills every month starting next year" and this donation will not be an annual thing but rather every quarter.

Credit: Grandmaster Murphy (Todays Radio)