NPP UK Congratulates the Leadership of the NPP on the just ended NPP Congress

It was a sight to behold and an affirmation of the excellent governance of the NPP. With 72% of our promises made to Ghanaians in delivery mode, there can be no other government under the 4th Republic that matches this. It is indeed a testament of the trust Ghanaians continue to have in us.

We are very proud to be part of such a defining moment in our party and government and join with the millions of Ghanaians in endorsing # 4More 4 Nana, to continue his flagship policies on expanding educational access and quality, formalising the economy, industrialising Ghana through the 1D1F, improving access to quality health care, creating superior and strategic infrastructure, ensuring food sufficiency and to generate much-needed income from exports, improving the livelihood of many at the grassroot level through the work of the development authorities, improving public sector delivery through public sector reforms and above all digitizing Ghana to connect us to Africa and the rest of the world.

We believe it is only the NPP that would continue to build that Ghana beyond Aid, making our economy one of the best in the world, to the benefit of Ghana and Ghanaians everywhere.

The NDC as an alternative is doomsday for the country and the continent.

Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the NPP UK is proud of your achievements, courage, tenacity and assiduousness in the pursuit of prosperity for Ghana, and Ghanaians, and endorses you unequivocally for 4 more!

Well done Mr President.

On behalf of the NPP UK Executive and General membership, we say Ayekoo!

Communications Directorate, NPP UK

