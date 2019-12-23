ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.12.2019 Nigeria

Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo Attends Ofala Festival Of Ukpo Dumukofia [Pictures]

By Emmanuel Anabueze
Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo Attends Ofala Festival Of Ukpo Dumukofia [Pictures]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo has attended the Ofala Festival Of Ukpo Dumukofia, which was organised by Upko Community under the sponsorship of Prince Engr Arthur Eze at Dumukofia LG of Anambra State.

In recognition of his amazing support to humanity, he was conferred the Uchochinyere 1 of Ukpo by HRH Igwe Robert Eze during the 2019 Ukpo Offala festival

The Ugo is a magnificent and flamboyant bird: colorful, exciting and attractive. The Ugo has characteristics that endear it to all; it's an unusual bird, with traits everyone loves. Ugo is grace. It's an exceptional grace of God for one to be loved and admired by all and sundry.

Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo is a beautiful bride whom the grace of God has continued to shine in his life in numerous ways. He has reflected that grace by sharing the little he has with thousands of others in an extraordinary show of philanthropy and unconditional love for humanity.

The Ofala Festival is an annual ceremony practiced by Igbo people, particularly the indigenes of Onitsha, Umueri, Umuoji and other neighboring communities such as Aguleri, Nnewi and Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area.

1223201983652-vbrduhgtsn-img-20191223-wa0046

1223201983652-vbrduhgtsn-img-20191223-wa0028

1223201983653-k5fri7t2h0-img-20191223-wa0031

1223201983654-23041q5dcw-img-20191223-wa0036

1223201983655-1h830n4aau-img-20191223-wa0038

1223201983655-0g830n4ayt-img-20191223-wa0043

1223201983656-ptkwn0y442-img-20191223-wa0045

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

TOR MD Was Forced Out Over Refusal To Approve Shady Deals - ...
41 minutes ago

Separated Conjoined Twins Show Gratitude To Rawlings After 2...
1 hour ago

body-container-line