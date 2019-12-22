ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.12.2019 General News

2019 NPP Delegates' Conference in pictures

By MyJoyOnline
2019 NPP Delegates' Conference in pictures
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Delegates, leaders and members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have converged at the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra, for the annual Conference.

Gracing the conference is President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, former President Kufuor, NPP chairman Freddie Blay and a delegation from other parties including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), headed by Slyvester Mensah.

See photos below:

1222201943636-l5gsj8v331-9807376064670_6312091897396.jpeg

1222201943636-uaqctgfsrn-7115236269258_9247747553357.jpeg

From left to right: NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and former President Kufuor

1222201943636-n6iul8w331-3270708870090_8619210252952.jpeg

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia

1222201943637-m5htk8v331-5076813526865_7571458205218.jpeg

1222201943637-qvmxpcb543-3057686476761 5431584139457

NDC delegation at the NPP conference led by Slyvester Mensah (middle)

1222201943637-ptkvn0y442-5959157192303_7870827838054.jpeg

1222201943637-8dt2wkjvvq-9123598167621_1819808176666.jpeg

1222201943638-1i841p5cbv-8646007632888 824071306942

1222201943638-1h830n4aau-9131367725320 5179649226936

1222201943638-m6htk8w331-1338993291629_5059742499246.jpeg

NPP Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (middle)

1222201943638-j4ep276ggb-9306041300348_2704247510474.jpeg

1222201943638-8cs1vihuup-1476365329956_7989178261512.jpeg

1222201943638-23041q5dcx-9226354760583_9393946276201.jpeg

1222201943638-uypcsferrm-6508981496716_2806351210766.jpeg

1222201943639-osjvn0y442-5226303320015_9270472683167.jpeg

1222201943639-j5fqi7t2g0-1332990632806_275781401381.jpeg

1222201943639-8dt2wjivvq-5479893163933_8069280612075.jpeg

1222201943639-g30n1r5edx-4738590915842_9191747387560.jpeg

1222201943639-uaqctgfsrm-2623536400341_6356178603548.jpeg

1222201943639-qulwoba442-6863803918732_3757570897021.jpeg

1222201943639-1j041p5ccw-4230192152421_7837504814689.jpeg

1222201943640-k5fri7t2h0-8982900504022_5202230136738.jpeg

1222201943640-23041q5dcw-7115943665202_6380812839915.jpeg

1222201943640-tyobsfer5l-919552744366_867044743667.jpeg

1222201943640-0g830n4yyt-406611347674_8246074882956.jpeg

1222201943640-8dt2wjivvq-327143774212_5627153194819.jpeg

Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu greeting the Minister for Agric Owusu Afriyie Akoto

1222201943640-n6iul8w331-5682544329358_4393167071303.jpeg

1222201943640-vaqdtgfssn-8638387664479_4164297395282.jpeg

1222201943641-k5fri7u2h0-7589860975845_7621288173107.jpeg

1222201943641-23041q5dcx-9255416425514_8398302609100.jpeg

1222201943641-vbrduhgtso-8151790279584_7133993647319.jpeg

1222201943641-1i830o4bbv-7651769930134_480571276922.jpeg

1222201943641-23041q5ddx-3048920765363_5815022797065.jpeg

1222201943641-uypcsferrm-5399487610130_2275275525947.jpeg

1222201943641-1h830n4ayu-5208969073266_625790930146.jpeg

1222201943642-rvmypdb553-1545748209115_6430848599566.jpeg

1222201943642-m6itl8w331-790461220416_6914530266541.jpeg

1222201943642-wbreuhgtto-4500129211642_3302886509646.jpeg

1222201943642-sxoaredq5k-1140391324336_386652535293.jpeg

1222201943642-h41o266fea-5000023097472_1435891565504.jpeg

1222201943642-pulwo0a442-8521616311743_5216055760573.jpeg

1222201943643-n6itl8w331-6951933649213_4204160641102.jpeg

1222201943643-0g830m4yyt-2190328559165_3538736864199.jpeg

1222201943643-j5fqi7t2g0-9498111720766_5103723928797.jpeg

1222201943643-8dt2wjivvq-1338154288422_7149881650900.jpeg

1222201943643-txobredq5l-5473184094609_2566036468940.jpeg

1222201943643-1h830o4bau-5266151576975_6496443132818.jpeg

1222201943643-wcrevihuto-8205140202978_9719033133186.jpeg

1222201943644-typbsferqm-2209624154751_4779225394957.jpeg

1222201943644-1h830n4ayt-5159172868304_5147433809004.jpeg

1222201943644-qvmxpcb553-594248192022_558660478434.jpeg

1222201943644-n6jum8x432-7311598223840_5692106154178.jpeg

1222201943644-vaqdthfssn-2122954753744_1752690406774.jpeg

1222201943644-i4ep276gfb-5131183111833_5973746023140.jpeg

1222201943644-8csevihutp-9095904776153_131206209305.jpeg

1222201943645-uypcsgerrm-7298526477534_7617521087897.jpeg

1222201943645-1h830n4aau-5236150863373_4250460126747.jpeg

1222201943645-rvmypcb553-9977037990931_4618870353947.jpeg

1222201943645-j4eq2762gb-1821681729000_4734262584139.jpeg

1222201943645-8cs1vihuup-9243072944434_3048724906312.jpeg

1222201943645-swnaredq5k-1884144239644_4716257039043.jpeg

1222201943645-1i841p5cbv-9824555882407_5053851522401.jpeg

1222201943646-0eu2xkjwwr-5503650264141_3982657283285.jpeg

1222201943646-uaqctgfsrn-9384371322890_662823132446.jpeg

1222201943646-wbreuhgtto-1110372499769_6330578205020.jpeg

1222201943646-rwnyqdcp53-5559614557979_2072601686128.jpeg

1222201943646-osjvn0y442-3714180981792_737579119857.jpeg

1222201943646-wbreuihtto-4083431064099_8547535675991.jpeg

1222201943646-l5gsk8v331-9446831356113_9103503064821.jpeg

1222201943647-i4dp276gfa-4521281699132_8542736132267.jpeg

Story by Myjoyonline.com
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

End of CFA franc in West Africa only a ‘symbolic change’: ec...
26 minutes ago

2019 NPP Delegates' Conference in pictures
1 hour ago

body-container-line