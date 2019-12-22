2019 NPP Delegates' Conference in pictures

Delegates, leaders and members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have converged at the Trade Fair Centre at La in Accra, for the annual Conference.

Gracing the conference is President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, former President Kufuor, NPP chairman Freddie Blay and a delegation from other parties including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), headed by Slyvester Mensah.

See photos below:



From left to right: NPP Chairman, Freddie Blay, President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and former President Kufuor

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia

NDC delegation at the NPP conference led by Slyvester Mensah (middle)

NPP Youth Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (middle)



Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu greeting the Minister for Agric Owusu Afriyie Akoto

