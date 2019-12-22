Mahama Can Never Win Election With New Voters’ Register – Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Reveals

The Member of Parliament for Suame constituency and leader of the Majority in the House, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has revealed that the main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) can never win elections in Ghana if the Electoral Commission compile new voters’ register.

“Just as they did in the case of the referendum, they are doing the same with the voters’ register. A register both parties acknowledge is bloated, now they are against a new one by the EC.”

“They are doing this because they know they never ever win an election in this country with a new register. So can Ghanaians trust these people? We in the NPP should be careful with them,” the Suame MP said while delivering his address at the ongoing annual delegates conference of the NPP at the Trade Fair in Accra.”

“We commend you on your act of brevity to organise a national delegates conference at Christmas when many Ghanaians are having a very dry Christmas, a wahala Christmas. Ghanaians are suffering, teachers are suffering, nurses are suffering and the Vice President is suffering.”

“Our politics should be a contest of ideas and not to tear this country down. …No party in opposition should wish failure of a party in Government. Because when they succeed the people of Ghana are better for it and the country is the winner.”

“If the free SHS succeeds it only helps the next NDC government to come and manage it well for the people of Ghana,” former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah who spoke for the NDC said.

Background

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is in the process of changing the current voter register for the 2020 election, a Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey, has said.

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has disagreed with the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to introduce a new voters’ register ahead of the national polls in 2020.

The EC, in its move to compile a new voters’ register, has requested for GH¢444,846,663 and is seeking budgetary approval from Parliament to enable it execute this plan.

Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Asamoa says the NPP will remain open to dialogue and the EC’s point of a new voters register .

“If the EC in its wisdom and mandate can justify what it needs to do and is able to resolve the financial constraints, and a new register is that which brings us some certainty and finality that satisfies the EC’s mandate, we will not be averse to it at all,” he said.

