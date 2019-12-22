Spread the good news of the NPP, Ghanaians naturally love our party – Kufuor charges

Former President John Kufuor has called on supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spread the good news of the Akufo-Addo administration like missionaries.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference, he hailed the government for doing well but said “we've got to tell our story.

“If we do not trumpet our achievements, and they are many, no one will tell them for us,” the former President warned.

“We are called upon to have a missionary zeal in the work of governance and at the same time spread the good news of the New Patriotic Party government.”

Mr. Kufuor also stressed that the NPP remained the best governance option for Ghana.

“I have come to the firm conclusion over my very long service in politics to our nation and party Ghanaians naturally love our party [the NPP]. They share in our vision of development and freedom, our respect for the private individual and enterprise and our liberal democratic outlook. They know that it is our party that can bring the transformation that our nation yearns for.”

He further urged the part ti heed his advice if it wished to secure “multiple successive mandates.”