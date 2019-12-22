NPP Delegates' Conference: Chairman lists party attitudes that must not crossover to 2020

The NPP’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, has listed some attitudes of party members that should not crossover into the New Year.

Amongst these attitudes include selfishness, spitefulness, the spread of false rumors, revenge, pride, arrogance, excessive complaints and grumblings.

He said this whilst addressing delegates at the NPP’s National Delegates’ Conference held at the Trade Fair Centre at La, Accra, Sunday, December 21, 2019, themed; ‘ We have performed better – 4 more to do more’.

Mr Agorhom had likened the attitude of some party members to that of the Israelites during the Great Exodus from Egypt, which he says will negatively affect the chances of a 2020 victory if they do not change.

“Today notwithstanding the extraordinary achievements of our government in just three years, we still complain and murmur. Let us stop complaining since we risk inordinately delaying our progress like the Israelites.”

According to him, though delegates may not be experiencing the kind of benefits they expected, it does not warrant their excessive grumbling and backbiting in the party.

“No matter your situation today, opposition will be much worse,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline | Cornerlis Kweku Affre