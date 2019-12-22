Rawlings throws weight behind 'Eat Ghana Rice' campaign

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has thrown his weight behind the “Eat Ghana Rice’ campaign, describing it as a good course for the country.

He says its time Ghanaians consumed more produced–in–Ghana rice and stop depending on imported brands of the commodity.

“I’m throwing my support behind the campaign,” the former President said when officials of the Alliance for Green Revolution Africa (AGRA) consortium on rice paid a courtesy call on him to present to him various Ghana rice brands.

AGRA, the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body (GRIB), Hopeline Institute and a number of other organisations constitute the consortium which has been working for years to improve the rice value chain in Ghana.

It would be recalled images of unsold Ghana rice in the northern part of the country went viral on social media recently sparking a campaign for increased consumption of Ghana rice.

The former president says it’s about time that campaign went international.

“Let’s take advantage of the year of return to promote Ghana Rice to the international community; the Year of Return aims to continue the mission of bridging the distance between Africans and the diasporas,” he noted.

President of GRIB, Nana Adjei Ayeh expressed gratitude to the former President for his support and assured him they will take the campaign to the international community.

Operations Officer for Hopeline Institute, Ebow Graham, noted increased support for the Ghana rice sector will go a long way to help create jobs for the unemployed youth of the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim