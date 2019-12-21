Dubai Shopping Festival: Why Ghanaian Travelers Need To Experience Dubai This Xmas

With the festive season just around the corner, the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DFS) is one reason why Ghanaians looking to travel outside for the holidays need to make Dubai their destination.

Started in 1996, the DFS is marking a big milestone this year as it prepares to hold its 25 years anniversary from December 26, 2019, to February 1, 2020. Just like always, the period will satisfy tourists and shoppers from all around the globe and even promises to be better with new amazing sales with crazy discounts as well as free giveaways.

With Africa particularly West Africa known for having one of the largest audience that visits Dubai, the Dubai Tourism Authority has taken it upon themselves to expand their awareness campaign to Ghana before this year’s DSF starts.

At a media breakfast at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, Janelle Lewis who is a member of the PR & Communications Department of Dubai’s Tourism & Commerce has assured that they are touching upon different areas to create an exemplary experience for the Shopping Festival that will start from the moment visitors touch down at the airport.

“If you are just going down the street, they want you to experience the Dubai Shopping Festival. They want you to experience Dubai as you have never seen it. So they are dressing up the city [with environmental lightening]”, she said.

On his part, Head of Campaigns - Africa at Dubai Tourism, Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and visit Dubai this holiday period and take advantage of the DFS.

Events and experiences to look forward to.

Headline Concerts:

Global superstars from around the world will descend upon Dubai throughout DSF to appeal to every taste and musical preference. The Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk will host Pakistani sensation Rahat Ali Khan on December 27, while British pop star Ellie Goulding will take to the Arena’s stage on 10 January. At the outdoor Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Egyptian superstar Amr Diab will perform his chart-topping hits including Nour El Ain and Ana 3ayesh on January 24, in what is anticipated to be another sell-out gig. More headliners will be announced in the coming days.

An Evening with Rio Ferdinand:

Manchester United and England football legend, Rio Ferdinand will present a live, unscripted interview at W Dubai – The Palm on January 8 where football fans can expect to hear personal stories and behind the scenes anecdotes of his illustrious career.

Dubai’s first Hologram concert:

The first ever hologram concert in the city will debut this DSF, featuring a hologram of Umm Kulthum accompanied by a live orchestra of 20 musicians on stage, as well as the special performance of Sana’a Nabil, the granddaughter of Umm Kulthum. Taking place on December 26 and 27 at the Dubai Opera Grand Theatre, this is a performance simply not to be missed.

Yalla DSF presented by Club Apparel: A unique feature this year, Yalla DSF is an interactive and innovative mobile game to engage with visitors and residents, available in English, Arabic, Mandarin and Russian. In collaboration with retail partner Club Apparel, the game will give players a chance to win exclusive prizes that are instantly redeemable.

City light installations:

Art and technology will come together to create astounding interactive light installations at Burj Plaza from January 7 to February 1. Music, mirrors and colourful lights will combine to deliver the most ‘instagrammable’ moments in a unique festival vibe.

World class performers:

The festive atmosphere will be experienced at every turn with roaming entertainment available around every corner of the city. International theatrical shows, musicians and artists will come together to offer exciting moments for family and friends across multiple locations.

Daily fireworks:

A beloved DSF tradition, there is something in the air throughout the festival as world-class fireworks displays will splash the skies with colour and light every night at The Beach, Al Seef, La Mer, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek, The Pointe and The Dubai Frame.

DSF Dine-In Specials:

Over 1,000 restaurants will provide discounts starting from 25 per cent for in-dining experiences to be used when signing up with the Zomato Gold membership programme,

SHOPPING & PROMOTIONS

Shoppers across Dubai’s malls will enjoy offers of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent off international fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brands.

12 Hour Sale:

In a welcome tradition, DSF will kick off in style with an exclusive 12-hour sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls, giving customers up to 90 per cent off at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, My City Centre Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Running from midday to midnight on December 26, this year will see 25 winners take home Dh10,000 vouchers to be spent at MAF malls.

DSF Surprises:

From January 2 to January 26, shopaholics are encouraged to keep DSF on their radar to discover daily surprise deals over 25 days. Deals will be announced 24 hours in advance for one brand at one location.

RAFFLES & PRIZES

DSF 25 SHARE Millionaires: In collaboration with partner Majid Al Futtaim Malls, DSF is presenting an exciting promotion with their new SAHRE app giving shoppers a chance to enter into ae draw to become one of the 25 DSF SHARE Millionaires where each winner receives 1,000,000 SHARE points.

DSF Skywards Millionaire:

In collaboration with strategic partner The Dubai Mall, DSF has introduced a new promotion with the Emirates Airlines Skywards programme. On a certain spend at any of The Dubai Mall stores, shoppers will have the chance to enter into a draw to become one of five DSF Millionaires in Skywards Miles, with each winner receiving 1,000,000 Skywards Miles.

DSF 25 Home Makeovers:

In collaboration with Home Center, DSF has created a promotion where shoppers have the chance to enter the draw to become one of 25 winners of a stylish home makeover.

DSF x 1000:

Shoppers spending Dh100 at any participating outlet in Meraas’ destinations: City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, The Beach, Box Park, Bluewaters and The Outlet Village will receive a raffle coupon to be in with a chance of being selected as one of 25 daily winners of an Dh1,000 gift card. One thousand winners are waiting to be selected, with Dh1 million worth of prizes to be awarded.

INFINITI Mega Raffle:

This year, the Infiniti mega raffle is offering DSF visitors the chance to drive away in an Infinit QX50 car plus Dh200,000 in cash every single day of DSF. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of Dh 1 million in cash at the end of DSF. Tickets can be purchased from Enoc and Epco petrol stations, Dubai Metro stations and Global Village.

Nissan Grand Raffle:

The Nissan Grand raffle will offer DSF shoppers the chance to win one of five Nissan models by purchasing items worth a minimum of Dh25 from any EPCO or ENOC station. In total, 33 cars will be given away during DSF.

Emirates Airline:

Anyone who purchases an Emirates economy class ticket to Dubai from now until February 1 with a return journey between December 26 and February 5 will enjoy an extra 10-kilogram baggage allowance for all their DSF shopping purchases on the return trip home.