Fishermen Appeal To Gov't For Support

National President of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association, Mr. Joseph Nii Armah Quaye is calling on the government to support the fishing industry with modernized fishing gears like their counterparts in Norway and Mauritania.

The provision of these fishing gadgets according to him will make fishing very effective.

Mr. Quaye made this passionate call in an interview with a section of the Tema media at the office of the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) at the Tema Fishing Harbour yesterday.

The programme, which was organized to brainstorm on how best to develop the Ghanaian fishing industry, brought together fishermen from Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

“The support that we need for now is for the government to support our minister with funds to help us purchase the black net because the kind of nets we are using to fish currently are outmoded.

“We are using blue net now. When you go to Norway and Mauritania, the net that they are using is black, ropes, mending twines and other gadgets that make fishing very effective, is what we are looking for and all is money”, he stressed.

Mr. Quaye also lauded the government for the introduction of the close season saying; “we have met today to come and congratulate her (Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture) and the President of the Republic for the close season we had last year, though there were certain challenges.

“I think next year, when we are going to have the close season, we will come together and put things right. We want to continue with the close season”, he explained.

Mr. Quaye who is also a board member of the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG), urged government to attend to the numerous complaints of fishermen by reducing the higher prices of premix fuel and marine gas.