Newsfile Discuses Sophia Akuffo's Landmark Judgements By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Two years after her appointment into office, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has retired.This morning on Newsfile on the JoyNews channel and Joy FM , host Evans Mensah and his panellists will today discuss some of her landmark judgements.---Myjoyonline.com
Newsfile Discuses Sophia Akuffo's Landmark Judgements
Two years after her appointment into office, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has retired.
This morning on Newsfile on the JoyNews channel and Joy FM , host Evans Mensah and his panellists will today discuss some of her landmark judgements.
---Myjoyonline.com