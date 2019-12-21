ModernGhanalogo

21.12.2019 Politics

Newsfile Discuses Sophia Akuffo's Landmark Judgements

By News Desk
Two years after her appointment into office, Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has retired.

This morning on Newsfile on the JoyNews channel and Joy FM , host Evans Mensah and his panellists will today discuss some of her landmark judgements.

