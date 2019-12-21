The Target Was 1.8million, But We've Registered 1.7million – NHIA Greater Accra Director

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr. Bernard Brown has said the scheme has seen significant growth in the region contrary to assertions that it is gradually dying out.

The NHIS, a social intervention program introduced by the government in 2003 to provide financial access to quality health care for residents in Ghana has over the years benefited people subscribed to it.

Responding to claims that the registration for the scheme has gradually gone down in recent years, Mr. Bernard Brown explained that the statistics available at the Greater Accra office of the NHIS say otherwise.

Speaking in an interview with EBN TV on the sidelines of the third quarter operational performance review meeting held in Accra, he said that this year alone has been very fruitful for the region.

According to him, they have been able to register over 1.7 million people at the end of the third quarter amounting to an increase of 87% registered people.





“Our membership target was around 1.8 million people and as I speak to you we have done a little over 1.7 million as at the end of the third quarter. So I can say that at the end of the fourth quarter we should be hitting the target,” Mr. Brown said.





The Greater Accra NHIS Regional Director added that, “The NHIS is never dead. The figures speak for themselves. If you have 1.4 million in Greater Accra on the scheme at the beginning of the year and as I speak to you about 1.7 million people are on the scheme that tells you the confidence in the scheme is growing by the day and so I don't see where that comes in. The NHIS is growing stronger by the day”.

With 2019 set to end in a couple of weeks, Mr. Bernard Brown urged every Ghanaian to treasure their health and make sure they register for the scheme in 2020.

---citinewsroom