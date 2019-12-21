V/R: Ho West MP Donates Medical Equipments Worth Ghc70K To Health Directorate

Listen

The MP for the Ho West Constituency, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah has donated some medical equipments to the Ho West district health directorate.

The equipment estimated to have cost a total of GHC 70,000 including five motorbikes were handed over to the District Health Director, Edith Ekpor on Monday, during a brief ceremony held at Dzolo Kpuita on Monday, November 16.

The MP at the donation noted that, "the donation is in line with my continuous contribution towards the delivery of quality healthcare in the Ho West district," he said.

He assured the health directorate of his total commitment towards providing a sufficient support in addressing the needs of health facilities in the area.

"I'm not blind to the needs of our health facilities in the district. I wish to assure the District Health Director and personnel managing the facilities of my commitment to ensuring that basic medical equipments are provided for their use and for the benefit of the constituents", he added.

Taking delivery of the items, the District Health Director, Edith Ekpor said "on behalf of my people (health workers), I am grateful for the gesture made by the MP, he has constantly been supportive and committed to addressing our problems.

But most importantly, I want to assure him that the equipment would be used responsibly in ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of Ho West", she remarked.

Though she noted further that the area needs more infrastructural support, she was quick to commend the efforts of health workers in the district saying "they are doing really well".

The items donated also included microscope strips, delivery beds, pregnancy strips, rollers, microscopes, dopplers, widal kits, G6PD reagents, hand tally counters, immersion oil, grouping serg abd haemoglobimometers to be distributed among health facilities across the district.

The MP's support to the directorate also includes the establishment of the Health Professionals Scholarship Scheme -that offers full scholarship to Ho West constituents desirous of studying health-related courses, on condition of returning to serve in the district at least three years.