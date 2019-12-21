NGO To Complete Free Health Screening, Hepatitis B Vaccination In Yendi

Listen

The Partnership for Poverty Reduction (PPR) will soon bring to an end the free health screening and Hepatitis B vaccination program which was launched on 25th August 2019 for people of Yendi Municipality.

Partnership for poverty Reduction-PPR is a Non-Governmental Organisation founded by Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of the former Vice President of Ghana, Late Alhaji Aliu Mahama with the aim of reducing poverty through Agriculture, Education, Health, Women Empowerment and Youth Development.

The organisation has over the years supported farmers, trained women in vocational and trade skills, among other programs as a way of achieving its objective.

The founder Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is optimistic the program will help improve the health of the people.