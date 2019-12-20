Staff Of Quick Credit Goes Old Skuul To Mark 10 Years Anniversary

Listen

Ahead of Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited end of year party to mark and celebrate their 10 years of existence with excellence in microcredit, management and staff of Quick Credit have embarked on dress code variety show for a week-long to make their 10 years memorable.



They started on Wednesday with ‘’Rep your Club series where over 300 employees all represented in their respective supporting Clubs. Going old Skuul followed on Thursday.



They ended the dress code on Friday where every staff wore the dress of his or her tribe.



Isn’t this amazing? Says the Human Resource Manager for the company. She disclosed that this internal activity is another form of interaction to help staff bond with each other.



It’s been a long year running and most importantly marking our ten ,10 years anniversary in the industry .Considering the numerous adversities financial sector has gone through in the country and here we have gotten to as a brand ,it could not have been a year without proper celebration she added.



Winner of this dress contest will be awarded accordingly.



Abigail Naa Dedei Quartey noted that next year will be bigger as quick credit is set to transition to another phase of its service delivery which will bring customers even a more convenient way of doing business with us.



The company is set to wrap this celebration on Saturday at Mensvic hotel with a nine lessons and carol and other activities.



Quick Credit is a micro credit company licensed by bank of Ghana. Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited is an evolved and innovative micro credit institution with a customer-centric culture managed by an experienced team with diverse portfolios in financial services.



Currently, over 30,000 Ghanaians have access to our loans while we have employed over 300 Ghanaians.



Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited was incorporated on 9th December, 2011.



We are licensed by Bank of Ghana to operate as a Micro Credit Institution under the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Act.



We have 21 branches in Ghana specifically Accra (13 branches) and Kumasi (8 branches).



Currently Our Head Office at Flamingo, Accra, opposite Susan Clinic.