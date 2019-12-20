Assemblyman who ruled Sunyani East for 19yrs loses seat

The longest-serving Assembly Member in the Sunyani East Municipality and probably the entire country, was unable to retain his seat at the just-ended District Level Elections.

Mr Isaac Yaw Brenya, a tutor by profession, served the Atoase electoral area in Sunyani for 19 years, from 2000 to 2019.

Four candidates contested the seat but Mr Brenya, popularly known at the Assembly as 'Senior Citizen' lost to Mr Stephen Kwarteng Agabus, a 38-year old satellite dish installer.

Mr Agabus polled 406 votes while Mr Brenya got 296 out of 1,065 valid votes cast with nine rejected votes.

The other two contestants Messrs Collins Osei Boakye and Emmanuel Yaw Boahene obtained 211 and 134 respectively.

There are 11 polling stations with 6,156 registered voters in the electoral area but only 1,056 voters cast their ballots.