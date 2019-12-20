“Take The Ghana Rice Campaign To The International Community” - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is urging the Rice Value Chain Actors to extend their campaign to the international community to promote the consumption of produced-in-Ghana rice.

He noted that the Ghana Rice campaign has caught up with almost everybody now, “am throwing my support behind the ongoing Eat Ghana Rice campaign."

“Let’s take advantage of the year of return to promote Ghana Rice to the international community; the Year of Return aims to continue the mission of bridging the distance between Africans and the diasporans,” he noted.

The former president urged everybody to eat grown in Ghana rice. "Let’s buy and eat made in Ghana rice."

He was speaking when officials of the John A. Kufuor Foundation and executives of various Rice Value Chain Actors paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra to present to him some new brands of Ghana Rice.

The former President said that the consumption of Ghana rice is a good initiative and called for creative efforts to promote produced in Ghana foods.

Policy Advisor at the John A. Kufuor Foundation, Nana Ama Oppong-Duah assured the former President that the John A. Kufuor Foundation will continue to work with other stakeholders to promote the consumption of Ghana rice.

The move she noted will help create more jobs for the unemployed youth in the country.

President of the Ghana Rice Inter-Professional Body (GRIB) Nana Adjei Ayeh expressed gratitude to the former President and assured him they will take the campaign to the international community.

The rice sector stakeholders presented various brands of Ghana rice to the former President at the end of their meeting.