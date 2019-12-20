Cultivate Attitudinal Change Towards Work - Thomas Kusi-Boafo

The CEO of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo, has urged Ghanaians to put an end to negative work attitudes that militate against national development.

According to him, the change that all Ghanaians wanted to see could only become attainable with a positive change in attitude to work.

“We must be very carefully at our workplaces with attitudes that retard our progress.“We must work for the best of this land and never cheat on the system. Ghanaians will make or unmake Ghana because even God works through mankind,” Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“Ghanaians should work as people who would someday give account to their maker as stewards and above all, Mother Ghana.”

According to him, there was a particularly pernicious attitude to property at workplaces where there was the petty stealing of paper, envelopes, and other items.

He also identified the reckless use of official vehicles and employees showing no inclination to protect the things that were in the offices and factories, as well as the extreme reluctance to stand up for what was right in the various workplaces in general as attitudes that undermined growth and progress.

Mr. Thomas Kusi-Boafo, a Consultant, advised Ghanaians to think of how to contribute their quota towards national development as they promote peace, co-existence and entrepreneurship.

He asked Ghanaians to be faithful to themselves, to their families and to the country.

He said Ghanaians needed to re-orient their minds and above all, fear God.