ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.12.2019 Poem

Poetry: I.M Sanni To Launch Debut Album

By Usman Ibrahim khalilulahi
Poetry: I.M Sanni To Launch Debut Album
Listen

Sensational spoken word artist I.M Saani is set to release his debut Album "SHEIKHSPEAR."



The title is a combination of the words, "sheikh" and "spear". In Arabic, "Sheikh" refers to a scholar — The word "spear" refers to a weapon with a long shaft used for throwing.



The title of the 11 track album makes one think it refers to the greatest literary artist, Shakespeare.



The creative concept of the album seeks to inject hope into its listeners, punch on societal ills, politics, education, love, and religion.



In an interview, I.M Saani said: "It is time to present my debut project to the world after four (4) years of poetry. Like a tertiary student would do to attain a degree, he would provide his project work first. This is my project work to the world, an audio/video spoken word album."



The launch of the album comes off the 26th December at Picorna Hotel Tamale together with the third edition of the inspirational poetry show.



Ibrahim Muhammad Saani, is a registered nutritionist; Spoken word poet. Known by stage name I.M Saani, he's locally and internationally recognized.



He has written over 200 poems, performed on over 50 prolific platforms; written about 10 Stage play Scripts.



He's a personality of exquisite thoughts who delivers great performance on stage and known as the poet who creatively weaves words to inspire, educate, entertain and combat injustice.
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Govt Creates Committee To Address Tullow's Gas Supply Issues
24 minutes ago

Minority 'Changes Mouth,' Agrees To Vet CJ Nominee
42 minutes ago

body-container-line