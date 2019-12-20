Coup Plot: Court Denies Eight Suspects Bail

The eight persons accused of plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo government will remain in custody, as their application for bail has been dismissed by the Accra High Court.

According to the judge, Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa who did not cite any reasons for the decision, the application may be repeated if no progress is made by the prosecution by the end of January 2020.

This is the second time the high court, has refused to admit the suspects connected with the alleged coup plot to bail.

The eight persons are Colonel Kodjo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class II Dekuwine, Cpl Abubakar, L/Cpl Ali Solomon, and L/Cpl Akanpewon.

The others are Dr Mac-Palm, Kafui, alias Ezor, Debrah, and Gershon Akpah.

The accused persons have been charged with four counts – conspiracy to commit treason felony, treason felony, conspiracy to possess explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse and possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse.

Prosecutors have accused the nine of being part of a group known as TAG, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which is alleged to have planned to embark on demonstrations against the government and “possibly take over the government”.

It is also the case of the prosecution that a map found in the possession of the accused persons showed some important state installations, such as the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Burma Camp, the 37 Military Hospital and the National Police Training School, which it had targeted.

Meanwhile, the bail application by lawyers for ACP Agordzo is yet to be heard.