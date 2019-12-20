ModernGhanalogo

20.12.2019 General News

Accra-Tema Motorway Choked With Heavy Traffic

By News Desk
There is heavy vehicular traffic on the Accra bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway causing 'a pain in the ass' of many commuters frustrated.

The congestion is believed to be caused by a motor accident.

Many commuters have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the development.

The development has brought chaos on the stretch as some drivers have taken to the use of the shoulders of the road while others are taking illegal u-turns to make a detour.

The journey, which should generally take about 20 minutes to complete is now taking an average of 60 minutes.

---citinewsroom

