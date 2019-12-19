4th Ghana International Conference On Trade & Finance – Afcfta Edition

Listen

Organizers of Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference (GITFIC) have lunched the 4th edition of the much anticipated Conference on Trade & Finance in Accra. Preparations for the 4th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference is vigorously under way to bring Delegates all over Africa to Accra.

It will be recalled that the 3rd edition of this novel annual conference was held at the premises of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa in partnership with the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and the Ethiopian Embassy in Accra, Ghana in April 2019. The Conference saw A-list speakers from all over Africa including the Trade & Industries Commissioner of the African Union, the UNCA Executive Secretary, the Ethiopian Finance Minister, Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development, Africa Exim Bank amongst other tall speakers take turns to engage the Conference Delegates on strategic topics. Business deals and agreements were signed, new business contacts were made and Trade Education was brought to its peek at the 3rd edition. See more on the GITFIC webpage; www.gitfic.com

Later this year in 2019, organizers of GITFIC led a strong Business Delegation to the Mexican Business Summit (The Latin American version of DAVOS) in Cancun, Mexico. The Ghanaian Minister for Trade & Industry; Hon. John Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanteng was also in attendance.

The 4th Edition of the Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference (GITFIC) will be held in Accra, Ghana on April 9th and 10th 2020. The Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC; Mr. Selasi Koffi Ackom speaking to a session of the Ghanaian Media assured of yet another CONTENT DRIVEN Conference in April 2020. He said the objective in bringing the 4th Edition to Accra Ghana was because, 2020 is the Year for Trade in Africa. Accra is now the COMMERCIAL CAPITAL of Africa. This was made possible when the African Union in Niamey earlier in 2019 chose Accra to HOST the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area. This has necessitated the Steering Committee of GITFIC to dub the 4th GITFIC; THE AfCFTA EDITION. The theme for GITFIC 2020 is; OPTIMIZING AfCFTA FOR AFRICANS; THE ROLE OF LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE. Sub themes to be critically looked at are; PHYSICAL CONNECTIVITY, DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY and LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE in General. The pivot of AfCFTA will largely depend on Logistics. Most Member States if not all already have their various peculiar Logistics Challenges one way or the other therefore synchronising Free Trade without adequately finding sustainable solutions for Logistics may render the entire idea unachievable. The Steering Committee of GITFIC is of the strong believe that, the Role of Logistics Infrastructure cannot be taken lightly in achieving a single Trade Market for Africa. 28 countries have ratified the agreement so far. This single Continental Trade is valued at 8 trillion Dollars making it one of the biggest in the world. This is a serious business therefore all critical and pertinent issues must be seriously looked at and addressed.

Lots of work has been ongoing at the background. The Trade & Industry Commission of the AU under the leadership of H.E Ambassador Albert Muchanga and his team have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to fulfill this single TRADE AGREEMENT over the past months. On the Ghanaian side, the Ministry of Trade & Industry under the able leadership of Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng and his entire Ministry has been working restlessly to get this going. The President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after initiating and pursuing for Ghana to HOST the Secretariat has been on his toes to proof to Africa and the the rest of the World that, Ghana is capable of HOSTING the secretariat. By so doing, the President has commissioned an Inter Ministerial Committee which comprises the Trade Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Attorney General, and the National Security et al to speedily work in achieving the core obligations in HOSTING the AfCFTA. Mr. Ackom further confirmed that, the residence of the yet to be appointed SECRETARY GENERAL of AfCFTA is ready and that the Secretariat is also ready to get work commenced. Four Floors at the Trade House is ready, adequately furnished and equipped to serve this purpose.

The secretariat is expected to be opened for business in March 2020. Continental Trading is expected to commence in July 2020. The Secretary General will be appointed in February 2020 and from a confirmed and credible source within the top hierarchy known to GITFIC; the Secretary General is very likely to be a Female as being lobbied. The Secretary General will be aided by Four Deputies.

At which point will the African Citizenry be involved and informed in all of these? The Trading Community of Africa is its Citizenry Mr. Ackom noted. When will the Media be involved to disseminate everything AfCFTA to the general public?; Mr. Ackom queried? He added that, the reason for the 4th Edition of the Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference to be HOSTED again in Accra will answer the above legitimate and relevant questions and much more. We are working closely with H.E Albert Muchanga; the Trade & Industry Commissioner of the African Union to bring to Accra all Top Chief Executives, Traders, Business Persons, Importers & Exporters, Manufacturers and Industry Players et al to be informed and adequately briefed on all the opportunities that AfCFTA brings to them and the Continent at large.

The 2days Conference will see up to five Panel Sessions each day with speakers tasked with apt Topics to Discuss, Educate and Inform Participants. The Ambassadors Session is scheduled for Day1. This Session will see selected Ambassadors from some African Embassies residenced in Accra expatiate the true positions of their various countries for the takeoff. The Media Session is slated for Day2. This Session will bring top Media Practitioners from some selected Media Houses across Africa to examine and discuss their core Role in the successful implementation of AfCFTA.

To know the entire Conference Structure, Shape and how to Participate as a Special Delegate, interested persons are advise to visit; www.gitfic.com/about-gitfic-2020. Interested Participants are further advised to complete their registration form and make full payment in order to book a seat or a Corporate Table. There are very limited seats considering the wide range of reach. Corporate bodies who seek to add their brands to this 4th Edition in the form of SPONSORSHIP'S are cordially welcomed and also advised to contact the GITFIC Secretariat for details on [email protected]

Everything about the African Continental Free Trade Area will be extensively discussed at GITFIC 2020. Don’t waste resources to travel elsewhere in the world for these details. You will have everything right here in Accra; the new Commercial Capital of Africa. Aside the many confirmations so far from some African Ambassadors, the United States Embassy and that of Mexico have also confirmed participation. They equally see GITFIC 2020 as an opportunity for them to learn and know more about AfCFTA in order to gear up for it. Register now.

Signed

Selasi Koffi Ackom

CEO - Rescue Shipping & GITFIC