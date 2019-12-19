Adjetey Anang Advocates For Proper Nutrition To Address Iron Deficiency In Ghana

Listen

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, will champion the adoption of iron-rich diets in the community in his new role as a brand ambassador for the “Live Strong with Iron” campaign that is educating the general population especially women and children about the symptoms and solutions of iron deficiency and its contribution to anaemia.

The multiple award-winning actor from the famous series “Things we do for love” ‘YOLO – you only live once’ ‘the perfect picture’ among others has reiterated his commitment to help raise awareness on this public health issue that mostly affects women of childbearing age, pregnant mothers, adolescent girls and children under the age of 5.

Commenting on his new role, Adjetey Anang expressed excitement and hope that increased sensitization of the public will lead to a reduction in the number of people affected by iron deficiency in Ghana.

“I am happy to be part of this national campaign to help create awareness, educate and drive change among Ghanaians. As a son, husband, father and citizen of goodwill, I appreciate the need to disseminate this information to the public to ensure that our children and mothers in fact, all of us are eating iron-rich foods to keep us healthy”.

The campaign championed by Nestlé Ghana Limited and key stakeholders seeks to raise awareness and educate the public on the impact of iron deficiency and the need for proper nutrition in addressing it.

Launched in October by H.E The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the campaign continues with series of events including community forums, clinic sessions, stakeholder and consumer fora, durbars among others.

Adjetey Anang committed to ensure that his digital platforms and influence is used to reach as many Ghanaians as possible and entreats all Ghanaians and relevant stakeholders to rally their support towards the ‘Live Strong with Iron’ campaign to fight iron deficiency anaemia in Ghana.