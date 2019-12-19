A 7-Member Committee Inaugurated To Lead The Advocacy Of The Ghana Start-Up Act

The just ended 2019 Young Entrepreneur’s Roundtable Discussion organized by the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs saw a 7-member committee inaugurated to lead the advocacy and to drive the enactment of the Ghana Startup Act.

The committee is made of members from the Chamber and some other key youth leaders including one celebrity entrepreneur (Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei a.k.a Trigmatric).

The proposed Startup Act according the CEO of the Chamber (Mr. Sherif Ghali) will be structured around five main thematic areas; Defining Startups, Encouraging Entrepreneurship, Creation of a special tax incentive package to support start-ups, Access to Funding and Access to International markets. It will also look at reserving a special package of the NABCO programme for start-ups.

He used the opportunity to call on young entrepreneurs and youth entrepreneurship stakeholders to come together to help push this agenda as it seeks to solve an age long problem that have bedeviled the Ghanaian startups. He also called on development partners, the public and private sector to join hands in making this dream a reality.

Mr. Helleman, Country director for Konrad Adenauer Stiftong (KAS)cheered the young entrepreneurs to work together and counsel them to stop complaining and start suggesting and creating solutions to their problems. “No body knows the problems of young entrepreneurs than you the young entrepreneurs, so stop complaining and start thinking of solutions to your problems. This is the only way government will take you serious” he advised. He ended up by repledging his support for the chamber.

Also speaking at the event, the CEO of the Private Enterprise Federation(PEF), Nana Osei Bonsu told the young entrepreneurs to be serious with the chamber and encouraged them to build legacy businesses.

The Chairman of the event, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, CEO of the Ghana Oil Marketers Association inaugurated the committee and charged the group to work hard to leave up to the mandate given to them. He pledged his continuous support to the chamber and promised to avail himself to advise when need be.

The committee will start working as soon as possible and shall report to the Chamber who shall subsequently report and update stakeholders and partners.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr. Agyenim Boateng thanked the chamber for the confidence reposed on them and promise to work together with his team to deliver.

By: Justice Offie Jnr

PRO-Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs