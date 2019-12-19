ModernGhanalogo

19.12.2019 General News

Christmas: Eat well — there is life after December NBU Project Urge

By Usman Ibrahim khalilulahi
Ghanaians have been called upon to inculcate a healthy lifestyle before, during, and after the yuletide.

At a Health Walk, organized the No Business as Usual Hub, health practitioners revealed improper eating habits contribute to the increasing health threats.

Nutrition Officer, Asokore Mampong Municipal cautioned against excessive Fats.

According to her, consumption of fats is not encouraged "Instead of eating fried foods, eat steamed, baked, roasted, or boiled they are much healthier — Some classes of food already contain fats why add extra oil?"

"As much as we want to merry, there's a need adopting good eating habits - there's life after December, let us eat-well so we begin 2020 healthier" advised, Mr Shaibu Fuseini, the Hub's events coordinator.

The Health walk was used to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goal three (3) "Good Health and Well-being" and to ensure people stay healthy and improve their state of health and as a medium to create awareness on SOS operations and the NBU brand.

