ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.12.2019 General News

A Plus Drags AG, Kroll And Associates To Court Over US$1million Free Money

By News Desk
A Plus Drags AG, Kroll And Associates To Court Over US$1million Free Money
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Musician now turned political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has sued the Attorney General and private firm, Kroll and Associates over the payment of some $1million paid to the latter by the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo.

In a writ filed at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, A Plus is seeking a declaration that the decision by government to pay the said amount to Kroll and Associates was contravened the 1992 constitution.

He is also seeking the court to order Kroll and Associates to refund the monies paid to them with interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rates.

Below is a copy of the writ

12192019121324-g30n1r5edx-80798380 2858682134194524 1262909896160968704 o

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

BoG Confident In Financial Sector After Clean-Up
24 minutes ago

Education Minister Assures TUTAG Of Public Universities Sala...
24 minutes ago

body-container-line