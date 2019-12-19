A Plus Drags AG, Kroll And Associates To Court Over US$1million Free Money

Musician now turned political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has sued the Attorney General and private firm, Kroll and Associates over the payment of some $1million paid to the latter by the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo.

In a writ filed at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, A Plus is seeking a declaration that the decision by government to pay the said amount to Kroll and Associates was contravened the 1992 constitution.

He is also seeking the court to order Kroll and Associates to refund the monies paid to them with interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rates.

Below is a copy of the writ