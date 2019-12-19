ModernGhanalogo

19.12.2019

AMA To Light Up Accra For Christmas

By News Desk
AMA To Light Up Accra For Christmas
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with some firms will light up the ceremonial streets of the capital to set the tone for Christmas.

It is also part of efforts to beautify the city as the Year of Return rounds up.

The project dubbed #LightUpAccra is part of the agenda to beautify the capital city with Christmas trees and lights.

The median streets from the Ako Adjei Interchange through to the Central Business District will no longer look the same this festive season as they will be decorated and with colourful lights.

Also, the Airport roundabout has been well decorated as a sign of the festive season.

Jandel, Ecobank Ghana, Stanchart and Multimedia Group Ltd are partners of the initiative.

---Myjoyonline.com

