19.12.2019 General News

By News Desk
[Full Script] Supreme Court's Ruling On 48hrs Detention Of Suspects

The Supreme Court Wednesday, December 18, 2019, ruled that weekends and public holidays are included in the 48-hour detention period the police have to hold a person without granting bail.

The outgoing Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, who presided over the panel comprising of Justices Julius Ansah, Anin Yeboah (Chief Justice nominee), Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbadegbe, A. A Benin, and Prof. Ashie Kotey held the view that 48 hours means 48 hours.

The full judgment is published below:

---Myjoyonline.com

