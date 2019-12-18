NPP Backs EC's Decision To Compile New Register For 2020 Elections

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal-deen Abdulai has backed the request by the Electoral Commission for a new voters register for the 2020 elections.

According to the party, the electoral register in its current state was incurably flawed and could not be relied on for the all-important 2020 elections.

He reminded the EC of the essence of time in the exercise and, therefore, urged the new head of the EC to take the opportunity to give the country a fresh start by handling the matter with the urgency it required,'' Kamal-deen Abdulai told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is, however, of the view that new voters’ register is not needed ahead of the 2020 polls.

Kamal-deen Abdulai said there is no doubt that Ghana’s Voters’ Register is over bloated despite winning the 2020 elections and insist the EC must do a new register to quash all this problems.

The ruling New Patriotic Party had described the current register as flawed with thousands of foreigners having their details in it.

Background

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is in the process of changing the current voter register for the 2020 election, a Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey, has said.

“The register that we are going to use for tomorrow’s election (district-level election) is very credible.

However, what the commission is seeing is that with the current biometric solution, we are having challenges in capturing eligible voters.