A/R: Police Probes Double Voting During Assembly Elections

Police in the Ashanti Region has begun investigating a 25-year old who attempted double voting at an electoral area within the Asokore Mampong Municipality in yesterday's district level elections.

Already, three persons are in police custody for possessing copies of the voters register without lawful authority.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has said its men were able to foil some incidents of violence at some areas during the counting and declaration of results.

“Police also arrested one Monozo Zupaya, 25, for the offence of double voting. He had gone to vote for the first time. He tried going to vote again and he was also apprehended so he's been in custody since yesterday assisting investigations. Generally, the elections were very peaceful but when the counting was going on at the collation centres in the evening, we had some skirmishes but the police were at hand to bring the situation to calm,” he said.

Background

Three persons were picked up by police at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region after a copy of the voters' register was discovered in their possession during Tuesday's district assembly and unit committee elections.

The arrest was made at the Galilee Church B polling station in the Sawaba – Adenyase electoral area.

The three were then taken to the Asokore Mampong Police station for interrogation.

There have also been some instances of violence at Asokore Mampong this year.

The area experienced some tensions at the Asokore Mampong office of the Electoral Commission at the start of the limited voter registration exercise.

A joint military and police team was deployed to the municipal office of the Electoral Commission to maintain order following a misunderstanding between members of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

This lead to the temporal halt of the voter registration exercise.

—citinewsroom