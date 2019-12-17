Make Year Of Return, A Year Of Investment - Amb. Adjei-Barwuah To Ghanaians In Southern California

Ghana's Ambassador to United States, Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah Ghanaians in the southern part of California to pursue investment opportunities in Ghana, particularly in government's One District One Factory initiative.

The Ambassador made these remarks on Saturday, December 14, 2019, as the keynote speaker at the 2019 End of Year Banquet of the Ghana Association of Southern California themed, "Year of Return: Our Culture, Our Youth".

According to the Ambassador, “The Year of Return is Ghana’s way of building bridges and welcoming our brothers and sisters from the African-American community and the African Diaspora back home where their ancestors were forcefully removed.”

He also disclosed: “Whereas we are inviting the African Diaspora back to the home they left, to invest and to be part of the nation-building process, Ghanaians have to take interest as well and forge alliances, mobilise funds, buy shares in Ghanaian companies and invest in agriculture or in the one-district-one factory initiative,” he added.

Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah reiterated his office’s commitment to assist those who are ready to pursue investment opportunities in Ghana and said: “our trade and investment office is always ready to assist and educate individuals and groups who are ready to invest back home.”

He also commended the organisers for planning a youth-centered event and urged parents to raise children born in the United States with Ghana’s culture and values in mind.

“One of the most surprising things that I have seen so far for the two and a half years I have been here as your servant in Washington, is the number of youth who are in this particular audience because most of the time the children are left out in these social programs,” the Ambassador noted while expressing his appreciation to the youth for their participation and involvement.

Discussing the importance of maintaining and preserving our traditions, the Ambassador said, “the Year of Return should serve as a platform for us to do things differently, and in doing things differently, we have to make sure our children and grandchildren are raised and educated with a deep-seated understanding of our culture, our values and our way of life.”

The Ambassador was accompanied by Head of Trade and Investments, Mrs. Stella Ansah and Head of Information, Mr. Kofi Tonto.

—yjoyonline