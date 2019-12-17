Ekumfi Immuna: Residents Boycott District Assembly Elections Over Poor Roads

Residents of Ekumfi-Immuna in the Central Region today boycotted the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections over what they term as bad roads in the area.

The residents said they will not take part in any elections until the bad roads in the area are fixed.

Abraham Armah, leader of the group championing the protest on Eyewitness News said the youth had been denied access to good roads for a long time.

According to him, the community had consistently voted for the NDC since 1992 until 2016 when they decided to vote for the NPP because they promised to fix their roads.

He said residents have however been disappointed hence their decision to boycott the election.

“We boycotted today’s election because we declared a no road no vote campaign. If our roads are not tarred we are not going to vote during district level elections or general elections. This is because the politicians, especially these two big political parties [the NPP and the NDC] are tired of their promise and fail especially the NDC. The community has been an NDC community since 1992 constitution until 2016 when we decided to vote for NPP because they campaigned that they will tar our roads but when they came nothing happened”.

The Municipal Chief Executive in response to the concerns raised by the group said the comparison between the two parties was unfair since the NPP government had only been in power for three years.

He further indicated that most of the roads had been awarded to various contractors thus residents of the community should be patient as the government takes measures to fix their roads.

There are 26 electoral areas in the Ekumfi District and Immuna is just one of them.

The inability to conduct the District Level elections in the community means that residents in the area will not have anyone representing them in the Assembly. They will also not have a unit committee.

