Vivo Energy CSR and Shell Club Win Top Industry Awards

Accra –16th December 2019: Outperforming its competitors in the oil and gas industry, Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell licensee, has bagged two prestigious awards at the 2019 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards.

The company’s flagship corporate social responsibility programme dubbed Employee CSR Challenge won the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (downstream) and Shell Club Loyalty Programme was judged the Marketing Campaign of the Year.

The Ghana Oil and Gas Awards is an annual event dedicated to championing excellence to recognise the contributions of companies and individuals dedicated to growing Ghana’s energy sector, while impacting and transforming communities where they operate.

Commenting on the awards, the Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum, expressed her appreciation to the management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana, business partners and stakeholders for their voluntary contribution towards the successful implementation of the project.

“Our objective was the impact we wanted to create and the lives we wanted to change at Hiamankyene community in the Ashanti Mampong. It is quite disheartening to see people drinking from unclean sources of water and at the same time having a poor educational infrastructure. We set out to alleviate the ordeal of these people and we did that to reinforce our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals”, she said.

Under this project, Vivo Energy Ghana, it employees and business partners provided access to potable water to Hyiamankyene community and reconstructed their dilapidated school as part of government efforts in achieving the SDGs 4 and 6, which centre on Quality Education and Clean Water and Sanitation respectively.

For his part, the Marketing Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Jerry Boachie-Danquah, dedicated the award to Shell Club members and customers for their loyalty to the Shell brand, reiterating the company’s commitment to its customers by putting them at the centre of everything it does.

The Shell Club loyalty programme is the first comprehensive loyalty programme for all categories of motorists. Customers will have to register and sign in to the Shell Club card to build points anytime they buy fuel, lubricants or items from the shop to enjoy amazing gifts of their choice.

Mr. Boachie-Danquah further reminded customers to participate in the ‘Shell Get More’ promotion to stand the chance of winning brand new Suzuki Alto k10 vehicles, motorbikes with helmets, airtime, mobile phones, and other exciting prizes, anytime they buy GHS100 worth of fuel or items from the shop or four litres or more of Shell lubricants to pick a scratch card.