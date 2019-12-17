Vote For Candidates who have Kumasi, Asante "at heart" and Resist All Self-Centered Candidates — KuYA to Electorate

Today 17th December,p 2019 marks another important day when Assembly and Unit Committee Members are elected to represent the various electoral areas in Kumasi, Asante and Ghana. This process strengthens the local government system in the country.

KuYA strongly believes in the democratic system and also see the electorate as the sole decider. We therefore encourage all stakeholders to render their selfless service towards the process to make it a success.

The Patrons, Executives and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) would like to wish all aspirants the very best of luck in the elections.

We in the same vein would like to commend all candidates for the matured manner in which you have all conducted yourselves. You conducted your campaigns in a serene manner which have ignited peace and unity in our environs over the few months. We entreat you all to continue in the same manner by crowning the day without an iota of incidence of violence before, during and after the polls.

KuYA would like to call on all Security agencies assigned to polling stations and electoral areas to exhibit high level of Professionalism and help resolve all misconducts before, during and after the electoral process.

We are appealing to all voters to vote for candidates who have Kumasi and Asante at heart but not egoistic and self-centered in rendering their services to Asanteman and the nation at large. We encourage all electorates to totally abhor and annihilate selfish and stomach-filled politicians and show them the exit by voting against them.

In as much as we entreat the candidates and electorates to be assertive, in same manner do we call on all stakeholders especially the election officers to be faithful and hold unto high level of patriotism. Let us resist all forms of influence and rigging that will compromise the process.

Finally, the Patrons, Executives, and all members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA)would like to wish all Aspirants the very best of luck in today's elections. At the end Asanteman and Ghana shall win and not individuals.

Thank You

...Signed....

Kwabena Frimpong

(General Secretary,KuYA)

Nana Yaw Akoto

(Ag Communication Director)

Rita Kwankye

(Ag Financial Controller)