Gov't Planning To Venture In Paper Industry - Lands Minister Hints

Government says it is seriously considering the prospects of venturing into the paper industry as it nurtures five hectors of Gmelina, a plant species that serve as the raw material for paper production.

Touring the seed orchard in the Bechem Forest district, Kweku Asoman-Cheremeh, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, revealed that processes by government to acquire the requisite equipment and revamp existing ones to improve the fortunes of Ghana’s paper industry are on the way.

“We are trying to get all accouterments that will go with this particular plantation. When we are done successfully procuring them, we will use it for the paper and pulp industry.

"Should we fail, then we will extend the plantation for the purposes of timber. Largely we can use them for furniture and other operations,” Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh said.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and Forestry Commission officials

Also touring the 123,000-hector Aparapi Shelterbelt in the same forest, Mr. Asoman-Cheremeh assured that the use of forests as a shield to reduce the southward drift of the desert from the Sahel, will not be abandoned as enrichment planting programmes remain on course to replace harvested plant species.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, however, called on Ghanaians to avoid activities that may cause bush fires as the dry season approaches.

“We should make sure that we don’t set fires at areas where we are not supposed to. We also have wildlife officers who will go round to check that people are not engaging in such acts,” Mr Asomah-Cheremeh added.

---Myjoyonline.com