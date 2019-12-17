Sanitation Minister Joins Otumfour To Observe Akwasidae

It is on record that every 40 days according to the Asante history, tradition and culture that falls on a Wednesday is observed as the Akwasidae. It is a day the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II sits in state with his elders at the Manhyia Palace.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019, was no exception. Among the host of dignitaries that were at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene and grace the occasion on this day was the Sector Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The Sector Minister accompanied by the Deputy Minister, Hon. Michael Gyato (MP) and other officials from the Ministry and its Agencies were in Kumasi for a three-day official working visit during the time of the celebration.

The Hon. Minister presented 100 boxes of bottled water produced by Ghana Water Co. Ltd., one box of foreign drink, soft drink and an unspecified amount of money to the Asantehene to mark the occasion.

Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah wished the Asantehene the best of good wishes, long life, and good health. It was a very colourful ceremony as people from all walks of life gathered to pay homage to the Asantehene.

The climax of the event was the acknowledgment and goodwill message from the Ya Na to the Asantehene for the successful role he played in ending the Dagbon Chieftaincy Conflict.