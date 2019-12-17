District Elections: 5 Arrested For Fighting At Towobotom Polling Station

Five persons are in the grips of the Akyem Oda police command for engaging in a free for all fight at the Towobotom polling station in the ongoing district assembly elections this afternoon.

The incident at Akyem Oda in the Eastern region left scores of voters injured.

Although the election is not supposed to be partisan, competition among candidates believed to align with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly triggered the fighting.

Tuesday's polls have been reduced to what many have described as an unhealthy competition between followers of legislator, William Agyepong Quaitoo and a journalist, Alexander Akwasi Acquah who is believed to be nursing a parliamentary ambition.

An eyewitness claimed that a follower of the MP, one Kwesi Asare, physically assaulted Kofi Nti, a supporter of Kwesi Acquah at the polling station.

This was after Mr Nti was said to have ignored Mr Asare calls to leave the polling station because he was not a voter there.

It took the swift intervention of police and Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo to calm nerves.

The fight, however, escalated at the divisional MTTD office when supporters of the two visited the police station where they were being held for questioning.

ACP Fleance Senam Adika, Divisional Police Commander, who confirmed the incident said they have started investigations into the issue.

—Myjoyonline