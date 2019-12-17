ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2019 General News

Respiratory Infections Loom As Fire Guts Landfill Site In Kumasi

By News Desk
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

There are fears of a possible outbreak of respiratory infection among some residents in Kumasi following a fire incident at the Oti Landfill Site.

Residents say a huge cloud of smoke filled the atmosphere from the landfill site, Monday when the fire that was used to burn the rubbish at the site began to spread.

“Fire personnel have tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire which started four days ago,” reports Luv FMs’ Nana Asenso Mensah.

Watch more in the video below.

-Myjoyonline

