Mahama Is A Bad Alternative, He Has Nothing New To Offer Ghanaians - Kamal-Deen

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal-deen Abdulai, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is a bad alternative for Ghanaians hence he should be rejected by Ghanaians in 2020.

Kamal-deen Abdulai has fired a shot at former President John Dramani Mahama saying Ghanaians are not ready for another regrettable history.

But speaking in an interview with Lawyer Ohene Djan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, Kamal-deen Abdulai said, “Most Ghanaians, including myself, least expected and even questioned why Mr. Mahama would want to undertake another quest to lead the NDC.”

He continued, “I want them to know that they are not coming back to power, and the Free Senior High School policy has come to stay.

”They did not know that the Ghanaian people are no longer interested in entrusting the NDC with power,”he added

President Akufo-Addo is going to give the Ghanaian people another opportunity to tell the opposition NDC that “they live in another world and we the people of Ghana also live in another world.”

He said the former president and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to deliver on their promises to Ghanaians, mismanaged the economy, embezzled state funds hence should not be allowed to rule again.

He appealed to Ghanaians to reject Mahama come 2020, adding that the NDC should never be an alternative.

According to him, the mismanagement under the NDC administration was so enormous that it plunged the nation into huge debts in the early 2000s.