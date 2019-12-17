NiBS Graduates 44 With Doctorate Degree

Africa’s premier Doctoral school, Nobel International Business School (NiBS) has graduated 44 with Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Accra on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Speaking at the 3rd doctoral graduation ceremony of the school under the theme, “The Future of Work and Workforce,” Dr I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Director of Human Resources, Volta River Authority (VRA) advised the graduands to keep their eye and identify that technological changes, market dynamics, globalization, corporate governance structure will greatly influence the future of work and workforce.

Dr I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Director of Human Resources, Volta River Authority (VRA)

To build the workforce of the future, she said business leaders must think of revised hiring methodologies, varied learning channels, multi-tasking employees, use of third-party agencies to provide workforce and reorganize work to minimize waste, stagnation and boredom.

This, according to her, requires them as business leaders to sharpen their skills in emotional intelligence, the understanding and application of advanced technology to conceptualise alternatives that will require the re-construction of their influence.

The Founder and President of NiBS, Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima

Dr I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng noted that the future of work will dictate the momentum which will require more actionable and customized channels of making judgments.

She urges graduands to sign up to be members of the NiBS Executive Doctors Academy (NEDA) to promote life-long learning, knowledge sharing, and encourage practical approach to research for the advancement of business and good corporate governance.

Dr Bert Wolfs, Dean, SBS Swiss Business School

The Founder and President of NiBS, Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima bemoan the lack of evidence-based decision making in governance towards the country’s socio-economic development.

He intimated that the crux of the country’s problems is the tough decisions politicians make backed by no research.

He added that major government, company and University decisions around the world are based on research evidence.

Hod Anyigba, Ph.D, FCE, Assistant Academic Dean, Director of DBA Program

“In elsewhere across the world, when government is trying to develop a new policy, they will consult certain people to do research work. This also includes companies that want to develop new products, policies and market campaigns. The crux of our problem as a nation is that we make tough decisions that would have long term generational impact on society with absolutely no research background,” he emphasized.

Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima blamed this on the lack of understanding of the right approach to decision making in government and the corporate environment.

Former President John Mahama (left) and National Chief Imam Shiekh Osmanu Sharubutu (right)

According to him, the deficiency in the thinking approach to solving the nation’s problems triggered the need for the establishment of NiBS to fill that void.

Theory, Prof. Atuahene-Gima noted, as an essential ingredient in decision making provides the logical reason on which decisions are made. “Theory simply is, what is the logical reason why this has to be done. It is the logical explanation of the relationship between constructs.”

He urges government to increase the researching funding to the Universities to provide research evidence to major government decisions for the long term benefit of all.

