Nana Addo revokes appointment of Northern Development Authority boss

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of the Northern Development Authority Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.

This is according to a letter dated December 12, 2019, which was sighted by Citi News.

The letter, signed by President Nana Akufo-Addo's Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, gave no reason for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Haroun.

President Akufo-Addo created the Northern Development Authority, together with the Middle Belt and Coastal Development Authorities, and tasked them to implement the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The development authorities were passed into law in November 2017.