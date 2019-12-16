Oti Governor, Abubakar Salifu Hails President Nana Addo

The Oti Regional Organizer (NPP) on the 14th of December, 2019, showered praises on the president of the republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for being a listening president, having called off the referendum and withdrawing the bill for the amendment of the constitution; both article 243(1) and Article 55(3) respectively.

The maverick regional organizer who could not hide his joy before the teeming youth extended his gratitude to the President while addressing the youth of Nkwanta South Constituency at a youth conference on the theme, *MOBILIZING THE YOUTH FOR VICTORY 2020,* held at Nkwanta South District Assembly Hall.

In his address, he emphasized, that the President has really demonstrated that indeed he was a listening president and put Ghana first in national discourse.

Oti Abu, as he is known in the political circles, revealed to the charged youth in the hall that John Mahama and the NDC were hypocrites because they organized programs to outdoor their candidates for this upcoming district assembly elections which come off on Tuesday 17th December 2019.

The Oti Regional Organizer for the New Patriotic Party said John Mahama was indecisive for making a u-turn after President Nana Addo met all the former Presidents to discuss the amendments and referendum with them.

He again thanked the President for the creation of the Oti Region and giving hope to the youth by implementing policies such as NABCo, planting for food and jobs, one district one factory, teachers and nurses allowance etc.

"Also giving relief to parents comes the implementation of the free SHS and absorbing B. E. C. E registration fees," he said.

He concluded his speech by reiterating that the youth of Ghana must never allow the NDC and John Mahama to rule Ghana as the NDC party and the former President Mahama were incompetent and have no better policies for the people of Ghana.

The youth conference witnessed some hardworking youths honoured with a citation for their great contribution to the NPP party in the Nkwanta South Constituency,

Also the indefatigable Constituency youth organizer Hon. Kennedy Yekple(Kenzy) donated 5 mobile phones to the Constituency communications directorate to be used by the serial callers.

Dignitaries and Regional executives(NPP) present at the program were National deputy Youth Organizer Hon. Joseph Kuyaja, the deputy OTI Regional Minister Hon. Maxwell Quophi Blagogy, Regional Chairman Hon. Evans Dapaah, Regional Secretary Hon. Joshua Makubu, Regional Women's Organizer Hon. Olivia Yawa Aglago, Regional Research and Elections Hon. Jonathan Manu, Regional Communications Director Hon. Seidu Musah, Regional TESCON Coordinator Hon. Isaac Nkrumah, Regional Youth Wing PRO Hon. Danqua Budu, the parliamentary candidate Nkwanta South Hon. Sherifa Tijani Sekyere, the MCE Nkwanta South Hon. Elder Thasun John, Constituency executives and a host of others.

Compiled by:

Isaac Nkrumah (SIR ZIBO).

Aide to the OTI Regional Organizer.

0243579249/0204679997.