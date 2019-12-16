Damongo: DCE Hands Over Site To Prison Council For The Construction Of Prison Yard, Staff Quarters

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the West Gonja District, Honourable Sawed Jibril has handed over a land to the Ghana Prison Council for the construction of a Prison yard in the Savannah regional capital, Damongo.

According to Hon. Saeed, the Prison Council since last year were in Damongo for a site to construct a Prison yard since Damongo was earmarked to become a regional capital.

The chiefs and elders of Damongo therefore proposed agriculture resettlement, an area where the erstwhile Nkrumah government had put up many buildings for agricultural purposes with settlers still occupying the structures.

A Prison yard is expected to be constructed with a large acre of land earmarked for farming activities by the inmates.

Accommodation facilities are also expected to be constructed for officers of the Prison Service.

Hon. Jibril said a lot of employment opportunities will come the way of the district and the region as a whole when the building processes start hopefully in 2020.

He said the assembly will fully support the Prison Council in executing the building process by the council.

The team expressed their gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region.