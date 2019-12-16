Akufo-Addo Shielding Appointees From Corruption Probe - A.B.A Fuseini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has accused President Akufo-Addo of shielding his appointees from investigations into alleged involvement in various corruption deals.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has failed to fight corruption compared to his predecessor Mahama did visibly.

The controversial lawmaker said the President, in showing commitment to the fight against corruption, must cause credible and independent investigations into all cases of corruption and take punitive action, including the prosecution of his appointees found to have engaged in corruption.

Shielding corrupt appointees, according to A.B.A Fuseini, would hinder appropriate investigative bodies from taking expedite action on corrupt appointees,” A.B.A Fuseini exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He says the conduct of the President defeats his resolve to fight the menace depleting state resources.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo who is a self-acclaimed anti-corruption crusader cannot absolve himself from blame.

A.B.A Fuseini said attempts by the Akufo-Addo government to blame its failed corruption fight on the NDC will be an exercise in futility.

He noted that the worsening corruption perception is as a result of the scandals that erupted in 2016 shortly after the NDC left office.

However, he called for a non-partisan approach to fighting corruption to ensure the real culprits are brought to book.