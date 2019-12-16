Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah Is First Vice-Chancellor Of Sunyani Technical University

The Sunyani Technical University(STU) has sworn in Professor Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, a renowned Civil Engineer and erudite scholar, as the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah who assumed duty as the first Vice-Chancellor of the STU on September 1, 2019, has now been mandated to run the institution as the first substantive Vice-Chancellor for the next four years.

Prior to his appointment, he was the interim Vice-Chancellor of the University, having been appointed as such in September 2016.

He has led the accreditation of several programmes at the Sunyani Technical University.

Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah, who received his professional training as Civil Engineer at the RISA Technologies in California, USA, in 2006 comes on board with tremendous experience as a professional Civil/Structural Engineer and administration experience.

Professor Ing. Appiah is an Elder of the Church of Pentecost-Sunyani.

In an acceptance speech, Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah promised to work hard and do everything in his power to live up to the responsibilities of his position.

” With support from faculties’ staff at this University, we will advance our vision and mission” he added.

He called on all stakeholders, University Council, Industry Partners, Academic Board, Convocation, Faculty and Staff, Students, Government and the General Public to put all hands on deck in achieving his vision for a stronger Sunyani Technical University.

Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, congratulated Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah for his ascension to the high office as first substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University and also wished him well at the helm of affairs.

” You have been entrusted with this great institution, with enormous confidence from all the key stakeholders, to superintend over a new phase of progress and development of STU. I encouraged you to challenge yourself to live up to the task of making this institution on of the best Universities of Choice, if not the overall best”. She stated.

According to Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah tenure will witness unprecedented growth and will leave an indelible mark in the annals of Sunyani Technical University.

The induction ceremony saw representatives of other universities within and outside the country, Minister of State, Tertiary Education, Professor Kwasi Yankah, Nananom, family and friends of Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah.

Minister of State and Tertiary Education, Professor Kwasi Yankah, urged Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah, on his courageous leadership, called on him to show the way and get his staff to fellow in the forward match of the Sunyani Technical University.

"Let your name be written in gold as the foundation Vice-Chancellor, whose vision carved a niche and led to the blossoming of local content,” he told first Vice-Chancellor of the STU.

Source: Metro 90.5FM-Sunyani